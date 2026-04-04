Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the LDF and UDF of previously “desecrating” the Sabarimala pilgrimage and alleged that the shrine has now become a target in the ongoing gold theft controversy. Addressing a BJP rally in Thiruvalla, he said, “Both parties have looted gold from the Sabarimala temple. Members of the Devaswom Board are part of the Left government. The NDA will take strict action against those responsible if it comes to power in the state.”

Modi’s remarks came hours after Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, at a UDF rally in Alappuzha, questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue. Gandhi had also raised the matter in several public rallies.

Crowd gathered to attend the NDA rally in Thiruvalla. Photo: Harilal/Manorama

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Framing the issue as part of a larger political failure, Modi said the LDF government is “on its way out” and claimed that a “pro-NDA wave” is building in Kerala. “This election will be very beneficial for Kerala,” he added. Beginning his speech with “Namaskar,” Modi also spoke briefly in Malayalam, saying, “Thiruvallayude janangalude vishwasamanu njangalude ettavum valiya shakthi” (The trust of the people of Thiruvalla is our greatest strength).

Referring to the BJP’s grassroots outreach, he said, “A few days ago, I interacted with party workers over a telephone call as part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ campaign. Even in a small state like Kerala, there are over 1,25,000 karyakartas from 5,000 Shakti Kendras. From my interaction with them, I understand that voters in Kerala are ready for a change and want the Left government to go.”

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Highlighting the BJP’s infrastructure push, Modi said Kerala has benefited from central support despite not having a BJP government. “The NDA government has provided five times more funds to the state than any other government,” he said, adding that BJP-ruled states like Goa have seen notable development. He further said that a BJP government in Kerala would address key issues, including those faced by the fisherfolk. Modi pointed to developments in national highways, railway infrastructure and the introduction of Vande Bharat services in Kottayam.

Modi also highlighted the proposed Sabari railway project, saying it would improve connectivity to Sabarimala and boost economic opportunities. “It will enhance passenger movement, open up markets and create employment for the youth,” he said, while alleging that the current state government is hindering such projects.

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This marks Modi’s second visit to Kerala for the ongoing campaign. During his earlier visit on March 29, he addressed a public meeting in Palakkad and led a roadshow in Thrissur, where he criticised both the LDF and the UDF, accusing them of engaging in “adjustment politics”. After the rally, the Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Thiruvananthapuram to lead a roadshow at 5 pm from Killippalam to Karamana. Traffic restrictions are in place in parts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts in view of the events.