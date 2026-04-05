Kozhikode: Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-energy roadshow in the Beypore Assembly constituency on Sunday, campaigning for BJP candidate Prakash Babu and giving a significant push to the party’s election efforts in the region.

The roadshow, held in an open vehicle, began from Mathottam and concluded at Naduvattom, drawing a large crowd of BJP workers and supporters. The vibrant procession, marked by slogans and enthusiastic participation, reflected the party’s attempt to strengthen its presence in a constituency traditionally dominated by the LDF and UDF. Amit Shah greeted supporters by waving and showering flower petals, energising party cadres along the route.

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Beypore is witnessing a closely fought contest this time, with former MLA P. V. Anvar taking on Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas. While the primary battle remains between the LDF and UDF, the BJP is aiming to make inroads by increasing its vote share with the help of high-profile campaigners.

Amit Shah during roadshow in Kozhikode's Beypore. Photo: Special Arrangement

Party leaders believe that visits by national figures like Amit Shah could help consolidate support and improve the BJP’s performance compared to previous elections. In 2021 assembly poll Prakash Babu secured 26267 votes for BJP in the constituency

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Following the Beypore roadshow, Amit Shah proceeded to Malampuzha to attend another election campaign programme in support of BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar.