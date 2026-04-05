Thrippunithura: Actor Anjali Nair, the NDA candidate from Thrippunithura in the Kerala Assembly elections, has alleged that the Returning Officer (RO) ignored the High Court’s directive to consider her request to display her widely recognised screen name on ballot labels and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). As it stands, her name will appear as “Anjali PV.”

Calling the decision politically motivated, Anjali said she would move the High Court again, seeking relief.

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The actor maintained that she is popularly known as “Anjali Nair” in the film industry and among the public, and that her entire campaign—including posters and publicity—has been conducted under that name. Despite submitting an application to change the name on the ballot from “Anjali PV” to “Anjali Nair,” the request was earlier rejected by the RO.

The actor had earlier approached the High Court, which heard the matter on April 4 and directed the RO to take a sympathetic decision the same day. Though a hearing was held, Anjali alleged that her plea was “mercilessly rejected.” She said she would approach the court again on Monday, seeking justice.

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In his order, however, the RO cited procedural lapses and timing constraints in rejecting the request. He pointed out that Anjali filed her nomination on March 23 under the name “Anjali PV,” in line with the electoral roll. While the Conduct of Election Rules permit candidates to use a popularly known name, such requests must be submitted in writing before the final list of contesting candidates is prepared.

The RO further noted the absence of any documented proof of an earlier request. According to the order, the first verifiable application seeking the name change was received only on March 31—five days after the final candidate list was published. He also observed that during a March 28 meeting to review the draft ballot paper, the candidate’s election agent was present but raised no objection regarding the name.

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Another key consideration was the advanced stage of the election process. Home voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, along with postal ballots, had already begun on March 30. Allowing a change at this stage, the order stated, would result in discrepancies between postal ballots and EVMs, undermining uniformity.

The RO also cited logistical challenges, including recalling and reprinting ballot papers and reconfiguring EVMs, terming such measures “administratively impossible” with polling scheduled for April 9.

The development is seen as a setback for the campaign, which had leaned heavily on the candidate’s public recognition as “Anjali Nair” in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.