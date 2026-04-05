Thrissur: The BJP has come under fire for allegedly distributing free Vishu kits containing food items to influence some voters in Thrissur. According to LDF and Congress leaders, slips for free kits were given to residents of the Sivaramapuram Unnathi at Olari, from which the items were distributed from the Karthika Supermarket located near the Parthasarathy Temple.

The incident was initially noticed by LDF leaders, who gathered near the supermarket and staged a protest. They also informed the RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) of the development, following which the election flying squad and the police arrived on the scene and closed the supermarket.

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The enforcement team, operating under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Dr Bindu T N, discovered that 26 kits, each valued at approximately ₹900 and containing various miscellaneous household items, were being distributed, it said.

"Investigations conducted at the scene indicated that the distribution was carried out under the instructions of an individual identified as Radhakrishnan, and revealed that an additional 75 kits had already been distributed prior to the arrival of the authorities," it said.

Thrissur West Police registered a case based on a report filed by the Election Executive Magistrate.

“We will seize all the kits which are remaining in the supermarket,” said a police officer.

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Later, Congress workers also staged a protest in front of the supermarket under the aegis of the Ayyanthole mandalam committee.

The LDF and Congress leaders said that kits with 12 food items were distributed from a godown behind the supermarket. A group of LDF activists, led by CPI state executive member V S Sunil Kumar and LDF Thrissur Assembly constituency election committee president Anoop Davis Kada, reached the supermarket by Saturday afternoon after learning that residents of the area were collecting kits there.

“Over 100 slips were distributed among the residents of Sivaramapuram Unnathi, and nearly 50 kits were collected. Those who collected the kits included several women. The slips were distributed under the leadership of Radhakrishnan, a BJP leader of the area,” said an LDF leader.

“During the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Thrissur West Police had registered a case based on a complaint filed by the LDF that cash was distributed in the same Unnathi,” said K B Sumesh, the chief election agent of the LDF.

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Responding to the issue, the supermarket owner said that one Radhakrishnan had placed an order for around 75 kits, of which 10 were given away. “I am unaware of the party affiliation or political background of Radhakrishnan,” said the supermarket owner.

As per LDF and Congress leaders, a complaint was filed with the Election Commission over the alleged attempt by the BJP to sabotage the democratic electoral process by influencing voters with sops.

The Election Commission said that the alleged acts constitute offenses under sections 170(1)(i)(bribery in elections) and 173 (punishment for bribery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 123(A)(1)(corrupt practices) of the Representation of the People Act.

It also said that due to the non-cognizable nature of the offenses, it obtained the necessary prior permission from the jurisdictional Magistrate to proceed with formal legal action.