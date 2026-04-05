Key events in Kerala today: Easter worship, Kathakali performance, book release on April 5
Meghamalhar Musical Charitable Society Karaoke Song Competition is being held at Edappally Changampuzha Park, Kochi.
Meghamalhar Musical Charitable Society Karaoke Song Competition is being held at Edappally Changampuzha Park, Kochi.
Meghamalhar Musical Charitable Society Karaoke Song Competition is being held at Edappally Changampuzha Park, Kochi.
Mayanad Devaraja Sangeetha Sabha's Easter Day Celebration and Monthly Music Program in Kollam, release of Shajimon Ollasseri's collection of stories '32 Rathnangal' in Kottayam, free health check-up in Kochi, Khadi Vishu fest in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, April 5, 2026.
Kollam
- Thirumullavaram Mahavishnu Temple: Thiruvonam Festival – Prasada Oottu 11:30 am, Ottan Thullal 5:15 pm, Thiruvathirakkali 7:15 pm, Desavilakku 7:30 pm, Ganamela 9:00 pm.
- Ashramam Thirukkudumba Devalayam: Holy Week Observance – Divine Liturgy 7:00 am.
- Thoppe St Stephen's Church: Holy Week Services – Divine Liturgy 8:00 am, 10:30 am.
- Mayanad Pullichira SS Samithi: Mayanad Devaraja Sangeetha Sabha's Easter Day Celebration and Monthly Music Program 9:00 pm.
- Kottayam Good Shepherd Church: Resurrection Sunday. Divine Liturgy – 7:30 am, 9:30 am.
- Thazhathangadi: Inauguration of SWEEP's Water Festival, a voter awareness program. Collector Chetan Kumar Meena – 4:30 pm.
- Puduppally St Anne's Auditorium: End Time Revival Ministry's Worship and Word Service – 6:00 pm.
- Kanjikuzhy Plantation Corporation near Deliverance Church: Easter Sunday Worship. Pastor Shajan George – 7:00 am, 10:00 am.
- Nattassery Vempinkulangara Mahavishnu Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaham. Vishnu Sahasranamam, Community Prayer, Bhagavatha Parayanam – 6:00 pm, Unniyootu – 12:00 pm, Prasadamootu – 1:00 pm, Sreekrishna Avatharam – 5:00 pm.
- Ollassa Alakkadavu Sreerashankaranaarayana Puram Temple Prayer Hall: Release of Shajimon Ollasseri's collection of stories '32 Rathnangal' – 2:30 pm.
- Thirunakkara Thrikkaikkattu Swamiyar Madam Hall: Kaliyarangu Kathakali 'Nalacharitham Fourth Day' – 4:00 pm.
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Meghamalhar Musical Charitable Society Karaoke Song Competition – 9:30 am, Society Annual Celebration Inauguration (Music Director T.S. Radhakrishnan), Ganamela – 5:00 pm.
- Clint Art Gallery at GCDA Shopping Complex, Kadavanthra: Exhibition of paintings by 15 female artists 'Cyan Vista Season 2' – 10:00 am.
- Soyus Library, Kadavanthra: Free Health Check-up – 10:00 am.
- Mathirapparambil Building near Kaloor Metro Station: CRM Fasting Prayer – 2:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga Training organized by Patanjali Yoga Centre 6:15 am.
- Mother of God Cathedral: Holy Week Services – Resurrection Sunday – Divine Liturgy 7:15 am.
- M S S Auditorium, Cherooty Road: Haj Camp organized by Wisdom Islamic Organization 8:30 am.
- Near Beypore Cultural Centre, Naduvattam Thonichira Road: Laying of the foundation stone for the 23rd house under the Siyasco Abhaya project – M.S.S. State President Niyas Pulikkalakath 9:00 am.
- Thali Mahaganapathi Balasubrahmanya Temple: Maha Kumbhabhisheka Mahayajnam – Adhyathma Ramayana Sapthaha Yajna by A K B Nair 9:00 am, Various Cultural Programs 10:00 am, Bhakti Ganasudha 11:00 am, Pallivetta, Procession, Thalappoli 7:00 pm.
- Sanmarga Darshini Reading Room, Gandhi Road: Free Foot Pulse Therapy Camp organized by the Reading Room and Kannur Companio Wellness 10:00 am.
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium, Mithai Theruvu: Khadi Vishu Fest 10:00 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: Inauguration of District Conference of Internet DTP Photostat Workers Association – Mayor O Sadashivan 10:00 am.
- Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: R K Chandrababu's Exhibition 'Black Stones in a Flying Life' – 11:00 am.