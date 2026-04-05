Thrissur: Protests by the LDF and the UDF intensified in Manalur on Sunday following allegations that the BJP had stockpiled around 1,500 kits to influence voters ahead of the Assembly elections. The kits were intercepted at a godown of Champions Enterprises in Vadanappally.

LDF candidate Prof C Ravindranath and UDF candidate T N Prathapan joined the protest, which soon turned tense. A scuffle broke out, prompting police intervention. Prathapan was later taken into custody, drawing strong objection from Congress workers, who alleged that police acted against those exposing the “bribery” rather than the “actual accused”. Prathapan also alleged that BJP workers had assaulted him.

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Earlier, the police had taken into custody Praveen, owner of Champions Enterprises, despite his claim that the kits were intended for distribution through a social collective named Swanthanam. Protestors, however, said they were unaware of any such initiative and maintained that the kits were part of a BJP-led attempt to influence voters.

Tensions escalated after BJP leaders Devan and Bhagheesh Pooradan visited Praveen’s house near the godown on Sunday morning. Protestors blocked them from leaving, forcing police to step in. Officers advised the leaders to remain inside until the situation eased. The election flying squad also reached the spot and launched an inquiry.

Champions Enterprises in Vadanappally, Manalur. Photo: Special Arrangement.

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Devan, who is also an actor, said he had arrived in the area as part of an election campaign meeting and had stopped at Praveen’s house briefly to rest before proceeding to a scheduled programme. “Within minutes of my arrival, I heard a commotion. When I stepped out, I saw T N Prathapan and his supporters alleging that I had come to collect kits. That is not true. I was here for a meeting,” he told the media. He added that he did not personally know Praveen and had come there on the suggestion of a party worker.

Ravindranath said strong public protests would continue over the issue, while BJP district general secretary Sujay Senan accused Prathapan of orchestrating the incident out of fear of the party’s growing prospects in the constituency. The UDF has lodged a complaint with the State Election Officer and the Manalur Returning Officer, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Adv K K Aneeshkumar is the BJP candidate in the Manalur constituency.

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Flying squad seizes 26 kits in Thrissur; case registered

In a separate incident on Saturday, an election flying squad seized 26 unauthorised household kits worth around ₹900 each during a raid in Olari. The operation, led by Executive Magistrate Dr Bindu T N, was carried out near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market. The kits were reportedly being distributed in Sivaramapuram Colony.

Devan and Bhagheesh Pooradan at the protest site. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Preliminary findings indicate that the distribution was carried out on the instructions of a person identified as Radhakrishnan, allegedly a local BJP leader, with around 75 kits already distributed before officials intervened. Authorities said the act constitutes offences under Sections 170(1)(1) and 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 123(A)(1) of the Representation of the People Act, relating to electoral bribery. As the offences are non-cognisable, prior permission was obtained from the jurisdictional magistrate to initiate proceedings. Thrissur West Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.