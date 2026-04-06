Kottarakkara: The Ezhukone Police on Sunday registered a case against two CPM workers for obstructing and abusing UDF candidate Aisha Potty. The accused have been identified as Prasad and Satheesh.

The incident occurred on Sunday, around 2 pm at the Choorapoika junction, when Prasad showed up with the CPM flag, threatening Potty, a former CPM MLA who is now contesting as a Congress candidate. Calling himself a braveheart, he stated that he did not fear losing his job and began hurling abuses at her, obstructing a campaign vehicle.

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According to the FIR, Satheesh then arrived at the spot and questioned why Potty had left the party, while verbally abusing her multiple times.

Following the incident, the Ezhukone police registered a case against the duo under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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Potty, a former CPM MLA from Kottarakara, had joined the Congress in January after announcing her retirement from active politics. “Certain decision makers made things difficult for me,” she said at an event in the presence of Congress leaders.