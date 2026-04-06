G Sudhakaran on Monday slammed CPM's CS Sujatha, alleging that she campaigns only in Nair households. The remarks came as part of the former Minister's broader criticism of the LDF and SFI.

Speaking at a campaign event in Ambalappuzha, Sudhakaran questioned whether there were any martyrs in the homes of prominent CPM leaders. "Are there martyrs in Pinarayi's house? In Govindhan's house? In Sujatha's house?" he asked.

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He then slammed Sujatha, alleging that she only enters Nair houses. "Who does she think she is?" he said.

Meanwhile, Sujatha responded to the comments, stating that Sudhakaran was provoked as the LDF candidate H Salam is set to win.

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"It's a terrible allegation that he made," Sujatha said. "As a woman, I can dress however I want and wear flowers in my hair. He has viewed it and spoken about it crudely," she said.

"Ever since he left LDF and joined UDF, he has been speaking whatever he wants," she added.

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Sudhakaran also spoke about his brother G Bhuvaneswaran's murder, blaming SFI activists for his death. He said that he had advised Bhuvaneswaran against going to college during the conflict. However, he went to the party office and the party president, TK Kumar, told him to go to college.

"He was sitting in class when the conflict broke out. He left when SFI's unit secretary called him out of class," he said.

Sudhakaran said that it was because SFI workers rushed into the room where Bhuvaneswaran was that the KSU activists murdered him.

"The SFI assailants then rushed into the room where Bhuvaneswaran was, and the KSU activists whom they attacked followed. While the SFI workers escaped, Bhuvaneswaran was left behind for the KSU activists," he said.