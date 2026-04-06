Get-together for the new batch of Navayug Children's Theatre in Kottayam, summer coaching camp Inauguration at Kadavanathra Regional Sports Centre in Kochi, state-level inauguration of World Health Day by IMA in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Kottayam

Thirunakkara Children's Library Thalam Auditorium: Get-together for the new batch of Navayug Children's Theatre – 9:30 am

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Ernakulam

Thevara SH College Ground: Summer Coaching Camp by Thevara Thebasco Basketball Club – 6:30 am

Summer Coaching Camp by Thevara Thebasco Basketball Club – 6:30 am Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Public discussion on the manifestos of various fronts – 2:00 pm

Public discussion on the manifestos of various fronts – 2:00 pm Kadavanathra Regional Sports Centre: Summer Coaching Camp Inauguration. Former Indian Basketball Team Captain C.V. Sunny – 10:00 am.

Summer Coaching Camp Inauguration. Former Indian Basketball Team Captain C.V. Sunny – 10:00 am. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Children's cultural evening – 6:00 pm

Kozhikode

Mattuvayal: Morning Walk led by Elathur Mandal UDF candidate Vidya Balakrishnan 6:30

Morning Walk led by Elathur Mandal UDF candidate Vidya Balakrishnan 6:30 Mittai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Mela 10:00

Khadi Vishu Mela 10:00 Gandhi Road Sanmarga Darshini Library Reading Room: Free Footpulse Therapy Camp 10:00

Free Footpulse Therapy Camp 10:00 Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings titled ‘Black Stones in a Flying Life’ by R K Chandrababu, a teacher at Thiruvanioor Global Public School, Inauguration 11:00.

Exhibition of paintings titled ‘Black Stones in a Flying Life’ by R K Chandrababu, a teacher at Thiruvanioor Global Public School, Inauguration 11:00. Valiyangadi, in front of Nagaram Village Office: Buttermilk distribution led by Jeevan Jyoth, Inauguration by Village Officer P. Anil Kumar 11:00

Buttermilk distribution led by Jeevan Jyoth, Inauguration by Village Officer P. Anil Kumar 11:00 Mananchira Maidan, Dr C B C Variyar Memorial Basketball Court: All India Basketball Tournament as part of Fiesta Club's Golden Jubilee, Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 5:00. KSEB Thiruvananthapuram – South Central Railway Secunderabad 5:30, Indian Bank Chennai – ICF Chennai 7:30

All India Basketball Tournament as part of Fiesta Club's Golden Jubilee, Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 5:00. KSEB Thiruvananthapuram – South Central Railway Secunderabad 5:30, Indian Bank Chennai – ICF Chennai 7:30 Menees Convention Centre: Oath-taking ceremony of the State Office Bearers of the Builders Association of India, Inauguration by Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahmed 5:30.

Oath-taking ceremony of the State Office Bearers of the Builders Association of India, Inauguration by Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahmed 5:30. Kutichira Open Stage: Musical night by young singer Yumna Ajin as part of the campaign for South Mandalam UDF candidate Faisal Babu 6:30

Musical night by young singer Yumna Ajin as part of the campaign for South Mandalam UDF candidate Faisal Babu 6:30 IMA Hall: State-level inauguration of World Health Day by IMA, State President Dr. M.N. Menon 7:30