Kochi: In a significant political setback for the NDA ahead of the assembly polls, Twenty20, Poothrikka Panchayat president Pooja Jomon has resigned, ending the party’s rule in the local body.

Jomon, who had assumed office ahead of Twenty20’s NDA entry, stepped down citing ideological differences after the party’s decision to align with the BJP-led alliance. Her resignation has effectively toppled the ruling arrangement in the panchayat, where Twenty20 had earlier secured power through a tie-break with the UDF decided by lot.

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Explaining her decision, Jomon said she could no longer continue after the party deviated from its founding principles.

“I became the President through the independent political movement called Twenty20. However, beyond my ideals and thoughts, they joined the NDA. I have no interest in staying in the party anymore. That is why I am resigning,” she said.

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Jomon also alleged that Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob spoke to her in a threatening manner when she conveyed her decision. According to Jomon, he referred to a previous member who had resigned and allegedly met with a fatal accident, adding that “Let’s hope God doesn’t let that happen to you,” which she interpreted as intimidation.

The development significantly alters the power dynamics in the Poothrikka panchayat. The governing body had been evenly split, with seven members each from the UDF and Twenty20, along with others from the CPM. With Jomon stepping down as both President and member, Twenty20 has lost its crucial edge, paving the way for the UDF to assume control.

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The resignation comes at a politically sensitive moment, raising fresh questions about Twenty20’s alliance strategy and internal cohesion ahead of the upcoming elections.