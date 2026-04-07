Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for hot and humid weather conditions in Kerala from April 7 to April 9, cautioning of rising temperatures and potential health risks.

Maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 38 degrees Celsius in isolated areas of Palakkad, 37 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Kottayam and Thrissur districts, and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts—about 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

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Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail across these districts, except in hilly regions, during the period.

The IMD warned that such weather could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups including infants, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy work. Heat-related conditions such as heat cramps and heat rash are likely during peak hours between 11 am and 3 pm.

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Authorities have advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, wear lightweight, light-coloured cotton clothing, and cover their heads while outdoors. People have been urged to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty to prevent dehydration and to schedule strenuous activities during cooler parts of the day.

The advisory also recommends increasing the frequency and duration of rest breaks for outdoor work, and calls for special attention to pregnant workers and those with medical conditions. Workers have been cautioned to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

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In addition, the IMD has advised keeping cattle indoors during peak hours, avoiding leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, and monitoring rallies and public gatherings held during the hottest part of the day.