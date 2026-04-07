Kozhikode: A coordinated search by tribal communities, the police and the Forest Department ultimately led to the rescue of G S Sharanya, a young techie from Nadapuram who had been missing in the Kodagu forests for four days.The parents and relaives of Sharanya have expressed their gratitude to everyone who took part in the search.

As soon as Sharanya was reported missing during a trek, 12 relatives, including her brother Shyam and uncle V Haridas, rushed to Kodagu that very day to join the search efforts. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also reached out to them over the phone. Through K C Venugopal, the family contacted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that search operations would be intensified. Even the Speaker personally called to extend support.

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On the final day, MLA A S Ponnanna arrived at the base camp and joined the relatives in leading the search. The breakthrough came during a thermal drone inspection, which indicated Sharanya’s presence near the banks of a stream, Haridas said.

At Tadiyandamol, reaching the trekking base camp itself involves a walk of nearly two kilometres. It was from this point that the special search team set out. Meanwhile, the searches deep into the dense forest were carried out under the leadership of tribal communities. On Sunday morning, members of the team reported hearing a sound somewhere in the forest, though they were unsure whether it was merely an echo of their own voices.

The thermal drone scan ultimately provided a critical lead, detecting a spot with a temperature consistent with that of a human body. Acting on this lead, the tribal team trekked nearly six kilometres through the forest. As they approached the location, they spotted Sharanya making her way up the hill, Haridas said.

On hearing that she had been found, her brother Shyam also rushed into the forest to join the team. Sharanya said she had lost weight over the four days, but drinking more than three litres of water daily had helped her stay strong and endure.

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Sharanya had apparently descended the hill along the opposite slope instead of taking the path to the base camp, which led her deeper into the forest. She was eventually found on one side of the hill behind the base camp, Haridas added.

It was during the journey back home that Sharanya realised she had misplaced her bag containing her phone and camera. The tribal members who found her, however, had already taken custody of the bag and later handed it over at a police station. In the rush to return home, the family forgot to collect it and are now planning another trip to Kodagu to retrieve the belongings. Since Monday morning, people from various walks of life have been visiting the house to meet Sharanya and offer their support to the family.

Family holds strong, amid anxiety and uncertainty

“We were certain she would return. She always tells me not to worry, that no matter where she goes, she will come back,” said Sharanya’s mother, Shailaja. At their home, Eyyankodu Vadakkayil House in Perode near Nadapuram, the family is now brimming with relief and joy following Sharanya’s safe return.

For the past five to six years, Sharanya has been passionate about travelling,and her family has always supported her pursuits. Often, she would call home only after reaching her destination, preferring not to cause unnecessary worry, with only occasional phone calls along the way. When the Pahalgam attack unfolded, she was travelling in Kashmir.

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Sharanya keeps a small circle of close friends and some colleagues from the IT company where she works in Kochi have accompanied her on a few journeys. Friends also provide strong support during her trekking trips.Her brother, Shyam, however, is not as keen on trekking, though he enjoys travelling and has a keen interest in photography.

“I have no objection to her travelling, but I wish she would avoid such strenuous treks,” said her father, Gopi.

The forest keeps its promise, say tribals

“Our deity had told us that Sharanya was safe near a stream. Our forest never betrays those who trust it,” said members of the Kudiya tribal community in Kodagu, who located Sharanya. The team included Ayyappan, Subrahmanyan, Manikandan, Raju, Mani, and others.

“We have a temple inside the forest, which we visit once a year in search of honey. As we moved through the forest, we kept calling out ‘Sharanya.’ When we reached the slopes of Pandana Mount, we finally heard her voice from nearly three kilometres away,” they recalled.