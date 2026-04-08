The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala in view of rising temperatures across the state.

The alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts, and will remain in force till April 9.

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According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 38 degrees in isolated parts of Palakkad district, 37 degrees in Kollam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, and 36 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts—about 2 to 3 degrees above normal—on April 8 and 9.

Hot and humid conditions are also expected to prevail in these districts, except in hilly areas, during this period.

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The IMD has warned that such weather conditions could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those exposed to direct sunlight for prolonged periods or engaged in strenuous outdoor work. Heat-related ailments, including heat cramps and heat rash, are likely during peak hours between 11 am and 3 pm.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, wear lightweight, light-coloured cotton clothing, and cover their heads while outdoors. People are also urged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if not thirsty, and to schedule strenuous activities during cooler parts of the day.