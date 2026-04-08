Thrissur: Fresh allegations have emerged over voter kit distribution in the Ollur Assembly constituency in Thrissur. The kits were being packed at a pickle manufacturing unit at Kacheri, allegedly owned by the brother of the BJP worker, who had earlier contested in local body elections.

The LDF has alleged that the kits were meant to be distributed by the BJP to influence voters, claiming that similar kits have already been distributed in several parts of the constituency. LDF leaders further alleged that the BJP was acting without fear of the Election Commission and attempting to undermine its authority. They also claimed the party was trying to replicate a “manipulated victory” similar to that of 2024.

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LDF leader and former minister V S Sunil Kumar questioned the need to pack such kits inside a pickle unit, raising suspicions over the intent. Another LDF leader, Anup Davis Kada, alleged that the BJP, sensing a possible defeat in Ollur, was resorting to money power to influence voters.

Food kits being packed at a pickle factory in Ollur, Thrissur. Photo: Special Arrangement

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Joseph Tajet also alleged that repeated incidents of kit distribution were the result of inaction by the Election Commission. “The real culprit is within the system itself,” he said, adding that failure to act in earlier cases had encouraged such practices.

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Meanwhile, the warehouse owner, Aneesh, denied any political link, stating that the kits were being prepared for distribution for Vishu.

Following the controversy, the LDF lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. Ollur ACP Thomson and Election Commission officials visited the site and collected evidence as part of the investigation.