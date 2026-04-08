Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar on Thursday said a probe has been conducted into the alleged cash-for-vote attempt that has triggered political controversy in the Palakkad constituency, just hours before the state heads to polling.

The issue surfaced a day ahead of voting, with allegations that BJP workers distributed money to voters in Kannadi panchayat. The charge was strongly denied by BJP candidate Sobha Surendran.

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According to the CEO, the election Flying Squad carried out an investigation following the complaint, and the District Collector has submitted a report. “The complaint alleged that money was distributed to influence voters on April 8 at Theruvakkurissi in Kannadi panchayat. Acting on media reports, the district election authorities immediately deployed a Flying Squad to the spot,” Kelkar said in a press note.

The squad recorded the statement of 65-year-old Devu, a Kannadi resident featured in media reports. She, however, denied receiving any money. However, the District Election Officer, who is also the Collector, noted that a detailed probe is necessary given the seriousness of the allegation.

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The CEO said authorities will examine whether there has been any violation of the Representation of the People Act or the Model Code of Conduct. Copies of the report have been shared with election observers and the police, and further action will follow after its review.

The controversy intensified after a video, widely circulated by Congress workers, showed Devu interacting with another woman who allegedly handed over money to her. A photograph of the woman holding currency notes further fuelled the claims.

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Sobha Surendran dismissed the visuals as “manipulated” and lacking credible evidence, arguing that the footage does not clearly establish identities or link those involved to the BJP. She also alleged that suspicious individuals had been following her vehicle for over an hour on Wednesday, and claimed that a confrontation seen in parts of the video occurred after they made obscene gestures.

She said she would file formal complaints seeking an investigation into those behind the visuals. Sobha also raised allegations against UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody, stating that further details would be disclosed only after the Assembly elections.