A shortage of feed at the elephant sanctuary in Punnathur Kotta has raised concerns over the condition of the animals, with mahouts reporting that several elephants have not been receiving adequate food for over a week.

According to officials of the Guruvayur Devaswom, the disruption in supply is linked to lapses on the part of a contractor responsible for delivering palm fronds, the primary component of the elephants’ diet. For the past ten days, the quantity available has fallen well short of requirements, forcing caretakers to ration what is on hand.

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Priority has reportedly been given to elephants in musth, a period during which bulls require close monitoring and sufficient nutrition. As a result, other elephants are receiving only a fraction of their usual feed. Mahouts at the sanctuary have flagged the issue collectively, warning that the reduced intake could begin to affect the animals’ health if the situation continues.

In an attempt to manage the shortage, authorities have explored substituting palm fronds with grass. However, the initial supply was found unsuitable, as much of it was too mature and unpalatable, leading several elephants to reject it. With limited options available, some animals have begun consuming tougher parts of the palm fronds, including stems and stalks, indicating a lack of adequate leafy fodder.

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The development has prompted concern within the Livestock Division, which has reportedly urged the Devaswom to intervene and restore a steady supply of appropriate feed at the earliest. The sanctuary, which houses a large number of temple elephants, depends heavily on consistent provisioning to maintain their health and routine care.

Officials are now expected to take corrective steps to address the supply gap, as pressure mounts to ensure that the animals are not left undernourished for an extended period.