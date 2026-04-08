Malappuram: The controversy surrounding the LDF candidate in Tirur, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, has escalated, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Muslim Youth League (MYL) approaching the police alleging violation of the election code of conduct over his recent remarks.

Two separate complaints were filed at Kalpakanchery and Tanur police stations, though no case has been registered so far.

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The issue stems from a statement made by Abdurahiman during an election campaign event near Kalpakanchery on Monday. Referring to his previous electoral victories in Tanur in 2016 and 2021, and his present contest in his home constituency, Tirur, he said: “We played two matches in Tanur. That was in Pakistan, and we defeated them both times. Now the third match is on the home ground.” The remark, made at a function attended by singer Hanan Shah, quickly sparked political controversy.

The IUML strongly criticised the statement, accusing the minister of insulting Tanur by comparing it to Pakistan. UDF candidate from Tirur, Kurukkoli Moideen, said the remark reflected a mindset similar to those who had earlier targeted Rahul Gandhi by alleging the presence of a Pakistani flag during his visit to Wayanad.

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Responding to the controversy, Abdurahiman has issued a clarification stating that his remarks had been misinterpreted. He said he had only intended to liken the political contest in Tirur to an India–Pakistan match and accused the League of spreading misinformation for political gain.

He further added that criticism over the prominence of his image in campaign material was misplaced, stressing that the Left functions under collective leadership. “The League’s reaction reflects its fear of defeat,” he said.

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Muhammed Riyaz, president of the Tirur Mandalam Committee of the Muslim Youth League, said the organisation would approach the Election Commission if the Kalpakanchery police failed to register a case on the complaint. Meanwhile, a separate complaint was filed at Tanur police station by Mushin Babu, secretary of the Tanalur panchayat committee of the Indian Union Muslim League.