Polling began at 7.00 am on Thursday in Kerala’s high-stakes Assembly election, with 2.71 crore voters set to decide the fate of 883 candidates in a closely watched three-way contest. Voting will continue till 6.00 pm across 30,495 booths, with those in the queue before closing time allowed to cast their ballots. People, including celebrities and politicians, queued up outside polling booths in the early hours.

The election has shaped into a closely watched three-way contest. The ruling LDF, which currently holds 99 seats in the 140-member Assembly, is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term, banking on its welfare measures and governance record. The opposition UDF, with 41 seats, is aiming for a comeback, citing anti-incumbency and local issues. The NDA, which secured one seat in the Lok Sabha elections and in the 2016 assembly election, is looking to expand its footprint, particularly in constituencies where it sees growing support.

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Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said elaborate arrangements have been put in place, including 352 polling stations managed entirely by women and 37 by persons with disabilities, reflecting a push for inclusive elections. Around 1.46 lakh trained officials and 76,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.

While Kerala’s electorate rose from 2,61,05,069 in 2016 to 2,75,03,768 in 2021, it stands at 2.71 crore for the 2026 polls following the final revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India. The state had recorded 2,07,36,195 valid votes in the last Assembly election.

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Past turnout trends

Kerala saw a dip in overall turnout from 77.10% in 2016 to 73.9% in 2021, though it continues to maintain relatively high voter participation. Women have consistently outperformed men in turnout. In 2016, female turnout stood at 78.14% compared to 75.97% among men. The trend continued in 2021, with women recording a turnout of 73.94%, marginally higher than 73.85% for men.

The number of candidates has declined over the years, from 1,203 in 2016 to 957 in 2021, and further to 883 candidates in the current election. Representation has shown gradual improvement, with the number of elected women increasing from 8 in 2016 to 11 in 2021. The number of third-gender electors also rose significantly from just 2 in 2016 to 289 in 2021.

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District-wise polling trends (2021 vs 2016)

While Kannur maintained the highest turnout, with 80.08% in 2021 and 80.63% in 2016, Pathanamthitta continued to record the lowest turnout, with 67.18% in 2021 and 71.66% in 2016.