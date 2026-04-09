Thrissur: A 62-year-old man died after collapsing shortly after casting his vote at Vaniampara on Thursday.

The deceased, Vinodan, a native of Ramanchira near Vaniampara, had arrived at EKM UP School in the morning to vote. After waiting in the queue for nearly an hour, he cast his vote but collapsed around 10.45 am while exiting the polling station.

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Bystanders rushed to assist him and seated him on a chair, but his condition deteriorated. He was taken to a nearby government hospital by ambulance, where he was declared dead.

Police said a case will be registered and an investigation launched into the incident.