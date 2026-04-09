NDA candidate Sobha Surendran dismissed as ‘AI-generated’ a video, which linked to the alleged distribution of money to voters in Palakkad in exchange for votes.

Sobha Surendran stated that a section of the media did not want her to win in Palakkad and bring development projects to the constituency. Accusing certain media houses of fabricating stories under the influence of the Jamaat-e-Islami, she asked where the proof was for the alleged cash distribution. She said many vehicles carried her campaign stickers and claimed that the woman seen in the video had denied receiving money, but that part was not reported.

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She also alleged that a media syndicate was targeting her and said she had filed a complaint against a reporter. Accusing Congress MP Shafi Parambil of being the ‘director’ behind the controversy, Surendran alleged that he had links with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Popular Front. She also raised questions regarding a Dalit girl allegedly connected to an earlier case, asking journalists to investigate her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal cast her vote at Harisree School in Poonkunnam and expressed strong confidence in victory. She said there was significant public support and described the kit controversy as fabricated, adding that there were several allegations against Congress as well.