Thiruvananthapuram: Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Nemom, V Sivankutty, alleged that the BJP resorted to distributing money, liquor and drugs to influence voters, claiming that cash was offered in exchange for votes.

Sivankutty, also the General Education Minister, accused the saffron party of “stooping to new lows” and relying on money power to face the electorate.

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“Cash was transferred through GPay. They offered up to ₹15,000 per vote. There may be no direct evidence, but those who received the money voted accordingly,” Sivankutty alleged.

Nemom, in Thiruvananthapuram district, witnessed a fierce contest between Sivankutty and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The constituency is considered a BJP stronghold in Kerala, having delivered the party’s only Assembly victory in the state in 2016 through O Rajagopal.

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Sivankutty further alleged that the BJP roped in various organisations to influence voters. “A car arrived at RMS with four boxes. I have filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner, providing the vehicle number,” he said. However, he claimed that the police later informed him that the number was fake and registered to a two-wheeler. “No further action was taken,” he added.

Earlier, similar allegations had surfaced against the BJP in other constituencies as well. In Palakkad, BJP candidate Sobha Surendran was embroiled in a cash-for-vote controversy after the Congress released a video that it claimed showed BJP workers offering money to voters in Kannadi panchayat.

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Sobha, however, firmly rejected the allegations, describing the visuals as fabricated.

Meanwhile, in Thrissur, allegations emerged over the distribution of voter kits in the Ollur Assembly constituency. The kits were reportedly being packed at a pickle manufacturing unit in Kacheri, allegedly owned by the brother of a BJP worker who had previously contested in local body elections.