Athirappilly: The Chalakudy Munsiff Court has restrained a private resort owner from continuing construction activities in the Ex-servicemen Cooperative Society Colony, citing violations of lease conditions. The action follows a complaint filed by the colony secretary K Padmanabhan.

According to the complaint, unauthorised construction was carried out on land belonging to the Ex-servicemen Colony, which had been leased on a long-term basis, in clear breach of agreed terms. The works were also being undertaken without obtaining the mandatory approval from the panchayat authority.

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Construction had commenced on a glass bridge and other high-value structures involving investments worth crores at the resort, located along the forest fringe at Pillappara. Acting on the complaint, a court appointed a commission, which inspected the site and served the restraining order from the court to the resort owner.

A police complaint had also been lodged against the illegal construction. Despite being issued a notice to halt the work, the resort owner failed to comply, prompting the complainant to move the court.