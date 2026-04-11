Kochi: Ernakulam MP and KPCC Vice President Hibi Eden launched a scathing attack on BJP leaders and NDA candidates PC George and his son, Shone George, on Tuesday, warning them to stop their attempts to intimidate the minority community in Kerala under the guise of BJP support.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi, Eden alleged that the father-son duo was operating on a “quotation” from the BJP to drive a wedge between the Christian and Muslim communities in Kerala.

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Eden alleged that the recent string of insults directed at the Catholic Church and its Bishops by George and Shone stems from a “vivid fear of failure” in the elections and political irrelevance.

“Don't try to intimidate or bargain with us by pointing to the BJP. If there is something to be gained from the BJP, take it and be done with it, but do not use it to threaten the secular fabric of Kerala,” Eden said. He further questioned whether the constant vilification of church leadership reflected the official stance of the BJP’s state and national leadership and challenged them to make it clear.

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Turning his focus toward Shone George, Eden accused him of long-term manipulation of the Church for political mileage. He alleged a “dinner diplomacy” in Delhi, where religious leaders were invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Shone George is deceiving the Church. He facilitates these meetings with the Prime Minister and Home Minister only to reap personal benefits, while the community gains nothing,” Eden claimed.

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He also talked about the Munambam land issue, alleging that Shone had misled the community and used “Thank You, Modi” slogans to appease the BJP leadership while ignoring the actual grievances of the people.

Eden also said that the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) Amendment Bill has caused significant concern among charitable and religious institutions.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill and urged the public to see through the “arrogance of power” displayed by a party that holds no seats in the Kerala Legislative Assembly but continues to threaten its citizens from the centre.