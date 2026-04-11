Kannur: In the CPM’s citadel of Payyannur, where sitting MLA T I Madhusoodanan faced a challenge from party whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan, the UDF has sought re-polling in four booths that recorded over 95% turnout, including one that touched 98.9%. The booths are located in Kankol-Alapadamba, Eramam-Kuttur and Karivellur-Peralam panchayats -- all CPM strongholds where the party controls 48 of the 50 wards.

UDF candidate V Kunhikrishnan’s chief election agent, Rajith Narath, alleged that complaints submitted to the presiding officers and the district electoral officer were not treated with the seriousness they warranted. He said that a detailed scrutiny conducted in the presence of the general observer revealed that 30% to 40% of the identity cards used in these booths were not EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) issued by the Election Commission, raising suspicion that some could be fake.

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Narath, who is also the Congress district general secretary, has sought webcasting footage from these booths from the District Electoral Officer. At polling station No. 142 (Eramam) in Eramam-Kuttur panchayat, turnout touched 98.8%. Narath claimed that 44% of voters here used non-EPIC identification. In Karivellur-Peralam panchayat, booth No. 6 at Kookkanam and booth No. 16 at Peralam both recorded around 96% polling. In Kankol-Alapadamba, booth No. 19 at Ettukudukka saw 97% turnout. While historically high polling has been recorded in this booth, the UDF alleged that its agents are routinely prevented from functioning there. More than 25% of voters used non-EPIC identification, Narath said.

He alleged that his request for re-polling was “cold-shouldered” by presiding officers. “At Eramam, the presiding officer said since polling was peaceful and no objection was raised during voting hours, the request cannot be entertained. When opposition agents are not allowed to function, who will raise objections?” he asked.

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Under the Election Commission of India norms, turnout above 95% are treated as a red flag requiring scrutiny. Officials are expected to examine voter registers, Form 17C, and webcasting footage, and assess complaints for signs of impersonation, booth capturing, or procedural violations. A re-poll is ordered only if such verification establishes malpractice.

Kunhikrishnan alleged large-scale bogus voting in Karivellur-Peralam, Kankol-Alapadamba, Eramam-Kuttur and Payyannur municipality. He cited instances where votes were allegedly cast in the names of people living abroad. In one instance, the vote of the daughter of municipal councillor Pothera Krishnan, a confidant of MLA Madhusoodanan, was cast despite her being in Canada, he said. “Votes of many people working in the Gulf have also been polled,” he said.

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“As a candidate, I visited several booths. At Kandoth, I saw people who were not from the area standing in the queue. When we arrived, a few of them left, while one or two remained,” he said. “Even when our agents challenged them inside the booth, the presiding officer allowed them to vote.”

He also alleged that the wife of a Vellur Cooperative Bank employee attempted to vote four times at the Kandoth booth. “She is a Hindu but came wearing a burqa to the booth four times, and was caught each time. On the fourth occasion, the presiding officer made her stand there for about 10 minutes and then let her go,” he said.

Kunhikrishnan claimed that the presiding officer did not report the incident to the police despite repeated instances of impersonation. “In several places, officials facilitated bogus voting,” he alleged.