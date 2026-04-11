Exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath in Kottayam, 'Pramadavanam', a musical evening featuring evergreen songs of music director Ravindran in Kochi, Vishu Handloom Fair at EMS Stadium Grounds in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Kottayam

Chalukkunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valanth – 9:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valanth – 9:00 am. Chalukkunnu Living Leaf: Inauguration and lecture of the Kottayam School of Economics. Planning Board Member Dr Varghese George, Dr Jose Chathukulam, Dr V Mathew Kurian – 4:00 pm.

Inauguration and lecture of the Kottayam School of Economics. Planning Board Member Dr Varghese George, Dr Jose Chathukulam, Dr V Mathew Kurian – 4:00 pm. Kumaranalloor Thanmaya Media Centre: Navayug Children's Theatre Summer Camp. Discussion. Dr Raja Variyar – 9:00 am. Solo play 'Kadalinakkare Ponore' – Babu Pallassery – 6:00 pm. Children's play 'Alfi (12) Missing' presented by Thiruvananthapuram Rangaprabhaath – 7:00 pm.

Navayug Children's Theatre Summer Camp. Discussion. Dr Raja Variyar – 9:00 am. Solo play 'Kadalinakkare Ponore' – Babu Pallassery – 6:00 pm. Children's play 'Alfi (12) Missing' presented by Thiruvananthapuram Rangaprabhaath – 7:00 pm. Pallam Buchanan Institution Girls High School: Inauguration of Alumnae Meet 'Aatmadyaalayalam 2026'. Councillor Bijukumar – 10:00 am.

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Ernakulam

Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: 'Rasavedika' dance drama by Mudra Centre for Dance at 6:30 pm.

'Rasavedika' dance drama by Mudra Centre for Dance at 6:30 pm. Mulanthuruthy Alaa Campus: 'Fest', a National Storytelling Festival organized by Alaa Alternative Educational and Cultural Centre at 9:00 am.

'Fest', a National Storytelling Festival organized by Alaa Alternative Educational and Cultural Centre at 9:00 am. Panampilly Nagar Hotel Avenue Centre: Installation ceremony of office bearers of Builders Association of India (BAI) Kochi Centre at 6:30 pm.

Installation ceremony of office bearers of Builders Association of India (BAI) Kochi Centre at 6:30 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Pramadavanam', a musical evening featuring evergreen songs of music director Ravindran at 5:30 pm.

Kozhikode

Thali Mahakshetram: Dravyarkalasam, festival celebrations at 6:30 pm, Dance-Music Archanam at 6:00 pm.

Dravyarkalasam, festival celebrations at 6:30 pm, Dance-Music Archanam at 6:00 pm. Chevayoor Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School: All India Bhavans Model United Nations Conference 2026, Inauguration by T.P. Sreenivas at 9:00 am.

All India Bhavans Model United Nations Conference 2026, Inauguration by T.P. Sreenivas at 9:00 am. East Hill Krishna Menon Museum Hall: Elders Family Group Annual Meet, Senior Citizens Gathering 'Nithyaharitham', Inauguration by Retd. District Secretary K.K. Krishnankutty at 9:30 am.

Elders Family Group Annual Meet, Senior Citizens Gathering 'Nithyaharitham', Inauguration by Retd. District Secretary K.K. Krishnankutty at 9:30 am. Kallai Road Snehanjali Community Hall: All India Women's Conference Branch, Golden Jubilee celebration, Exhibition-Sale Fair to promote self-employed women entrepreneurs at 9:30 am.

All India Women's Conference Branch, Golden Jubilee celebration, Exhibition-Sale Fair to promote self-employed women entrepreneurs at 9:30 am. EMS Stadium Grounds: Vishu Handloom Fair 2026 at 10:00 am.

Vishu Handloom Fair 2026 at 10:00 am. Mittai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Fair at 10:00 am.

Khadi Vishu Fair at 10:00 am. Hotel Span: Wisdom Islamic Organization Nerpatham State Representative Meet at 10:00 am.

Wisdom Islamic Organization Nerpatham State Representative Meet at 10:00 am. Minoos Auditorium: Aaron Academy Graduation Ceremony at 10:00 am.

Aaron Academy Graduation Ceremony at 10:00 am. Veda Kshetram Hall: Athirathram Website Inauguration at 10:30 am.

Athirathram Website Inauguration at 10:30 am. Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by R.K. Chandrababu, teacher at Thiruvanioor Global Public School, titled 'Black Stones in a Flying Life' at 11:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by R.K. Chandrababu, teacher at Thiruvanioor Global Public School, titled 'Black Stones in a Flying Life' at 11:00 am. Mananchira Dr C B C Variyar Memorial Basketball Court: Fiesta Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament, Secunderabad South Central Railway vs ICF Chennai (Women) at 5:00 pm, Men's Semi-Final at 6:30 pm.

Fiesta Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament, Secunderabad South Central Railway vs ICF Chennai (Women) at 5:00 pm, Men's Semi-Final at 6:30 pm. Gandhi Griham: All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation District Convention at 3:00 pm.