Kannur: In a show of open solidarity, a large group of CPM workers gathered outside the Payyannur police station on Sunday, expressing support for five party activists arrested in connection with an alleged attack on the vehicle of T Purushothaman, a supporter of CPM whistle-blower V Kunhikrishnan.

The Payyannur police had taken into custody Ajay, Sujith, Sunaj and Ashwin—identified as local leaders of CPM and DYFI—in connection with the incident, which involved the torching of a car belonging to Purushothaman. The attack has drawn political attention in the region, particularly due to the alleged link between the victim and internal dissent within the party.

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After completing medical examinations, the accused were brought to the police station before being produced in court. It was at this time that a sizeable crowd of local CPM workers assembled outside the station premises, raising slogans in support of the arrested men. The gathering quickly turned into a demonstration of strength, with party workers publicly backing the accused and criticising what they described as politically motivated cases.

The slogans raised by the crowd reflected defiance and loyalty to the party. Protesters hailed the accused as “brave fighters” and declared that they had faced false cases and imprisonment in the past as well. They also warned that those attempting to “betray” the party in Payyannur would not be forgiven.

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With the number of supporters swelling, police found it difficult to completely restrict the crowd, though the situation remained under control without any reported violence.

The incident related to the case happened on April 9, when the car of Purushothaman, seen as a backborn strategist for Kunhikrishnan's campaign, was set on fire at Mahadeva Gramam in Payyannur town. The same night, the compound wall of a Congress supporter, K P Rekha, was demolished after it was used for graffiti backing Kunhikrishnan at Anooor in Payyannur town.

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This is not the first time that CPM workers in the region have publicly extended support to party members facing criminal charges. In the past, similar scenes were witnessed in connection with high-profile cases, including the murder of Jayakrishnan Master and the attack on RSS leader Sadanandan Master, where accused individuals received a public reception from party sympathisers.

The latest incident is being seen as an indication that sections of the local CPM leadership continue to stand firmly behind their cadres, even in cases involving serious allegations.