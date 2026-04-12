With less than a month left for counting, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has reiterated his confidence that the LDF will secure a third consecutive term in Kerala. While Congress leaders have claimed the UDF would cross 100 seats, Govindan projected a more measured figure, saying the LDF would win “more than 90 seats.” He also asserted that the BJP would fail to open its account.

Addressing the media at the AKG Centre on Sunday after a CPM state secretariat meeting, Govindan attributed his confidence to the extensive grassroots campaign carried out by LDF workers during the Assembly election. “There was strong competition, but no anti-incumbency sentiment,” he said.

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Rejecting claims that the higher voter turnout reflects anti-incumbency and would favour the UDF, Govindan termed such assessments “baseless.” He pointed out that voter numbers had declined in 94 constituencies following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “In Thiruvananthapuram alone, 47,647 voters were removed, the highest among all constituencies. As many as 71 constituencies recorded a lower turnout compared to the 2021 polls. While 2.09 crore people voted in 2021, the figure has now dropped slightly to 2.08 crore,” he said.

He acknowledged discontent among sections of minority communities over issues linked to the SIR process but maintained that this would not translate into an advantage for the UDF.

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Govindan said the electorate is inclined towards continuity, citing the government’s performance and what he described as the strengthening of an “anti-communal atmosphere” in the state. He also recalled that the LDF had won over 90 seats in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, expressing confidence in repeating the feat. “The people have already made their decision on polling day,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the UDF, Govindan criticised its leadership for planning a chief ministerial candidate - Oommen Chandy or Ramesh Chennithala - in previous elections even before the results came out. He also mocked Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s earlier remark about embracing a “political exile” if the UDF failed to cross 100 seats this time. “He is a politician and should continue in public life. People will forgive such statements,” Govindan said.

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He further claimed that LDF rebels would not make any impact in the election. Raising concerns over the conduct of polls, Govindan alleged that around 20,000 personnel, including NCC and SPC volunteers assigned election duties, were unable to cast their votes. “A similar matter is now before the High Court,” he added.

Accusing both the BJP and the UDF of excessive use of money power, he said the state witnessed attempts to influence voters through cash distribution—practices he claimed were more commonly associated with elections in North India.