Mala: The Nadayiruthal (ritalistic offering) ceremony of a robotic elephant named Punnakkapparambil Mahadevan will be held at the Punnakkapparambil Bhadrakali Vishnumaya Temple at 6 pm on April 14.

Swami Madhuranathan Janathapaswi, head of the Thrissur Shanthigiri Ashram, will inaugurate the function, to be presided over by Trust Secretary P D Dinesh. The robotic elephant has been designed and handed over by PETA India (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India), an organisation working for animal welfare and against cruelty to animals.

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According to Trust Secretary P D Dinesh, the robotic elephant, built at a cost of approximately Rs 5.31 lakh, has been donated to the temple free of cost. Standing over 10 feet tall, Punnakkapparambil Mahadevan has already secured a place among the tallest robotic elephants ever made in Kerala.

The elephant operates on an electric system and a person has been trained to handle it. Weighing around 50 tonnes, it is equipped with dedicated sound and lighting systems. A trolley mechanism has also been incorporated to enable its movement.

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Temple authorities have decided to make the robotic elephant available for festivals and celebrations, with the aim of promoting awareness on animal welfare. Representatives of PETA India will be honoured during the ceremony, temple president P K Somanathan, secretary P K Parameswaran and trust president P R Prakashan said.