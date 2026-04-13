Alappuzha SP, M P Mohana Chandran, on Monday has denied allegations of lapses in investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an injured woman in the district, categorically stating that there was no prima facie evidence of any lapse. However, he indirectly admitted delays, blaming staff shortage on account of public holidays and election duties for police personnel.

The incident occurred on April 3, when the woman, who was travelling to Kollam after attending a pilgrimage at Malayattoor, met with an accident at the KPAC junction in Kayamkulam. Following the incident, a case was filed on April 4.

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The woman told Onmanorama that the case had stalled after she filed the complaint and alleged that no action had been taken by the police. However, the police maintained that the case was being handled as per protocol.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Chandran said delays in the investigation occurred mainly because the incident took place on a holiday. Police personnel were assigned election duties as well, which affected the progress of the probe, he said.

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“The entire process is being carried out properly. We received proper intimation from the hospital, following which we registered a case the next day. This was then forwarded to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) as per Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and we are awaiting the notice from the CJM to record the survivor’s statement,” he said.

“I have requested a follow-up on the matter as it was a holiday,” he added.

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He also said that a DySP had been assigned to the case and would begin the probe on Monday. The officer would also examine whether there had been any lapses on the part of the police in conducting the investigation.

However, there was no prima facie evidence suggesting any such lapses, he said, adding that he had reviewed the sections invoked in the case and found them appropriate for the allegations raised.