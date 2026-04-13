Ernakulam: Two youths have been arrested for assaulting crew members of a KSRTC bus following a road rage incident near Aluva. The accused, identified as Ameer Shah, was arrested on Sunday, while the other, Mohammed Rizwan, was taken into custody on Monday.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 2.10 pm on Friday near Keezhmadu in Aluva. The youths, who were travelling on a motorcycle, allegedly attempted to overtake the bus but claimed the driver did not give them sufficient space, said an officer of the Aluva East police station.

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The duo then verbally abused the driver and conductor. They then followed the bus on their motorcycle, threw their helmet at it and forced it to stop near Chalakka. One of the accused opened the driver’s side door, pulled the driver out by his shirt, and dragged him onto the road.

The accused then snatched the bus key and struck the driver in the face with it, causing injuries. When the conductor intervened, he was also assaulted. Police said the injuries sustained were not serious.

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A case has been registered against the accused, with authorities estimating a loss of ₹30,000 to the KSRTC due to the incident.

Ameer Shah was arrested at his residence on Sunday and later remanded. Mohammed Rizwan surrendered at the Aluva Police Station after learning about the arrest, the officer said.