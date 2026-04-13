Storytelling performance in Kochi, an exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath at Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery in Kottayam, Vishu Handloom Fair at EMS Stadium Ground in Kozhikode, and others are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thycaud Bharath Bhavan Mannarangu: Song evening 'Marakkuvanakumo Manasageethangal' led by lyricist Ajay Vellarippana – 5:00 pm

Song evening 'Marakkuvanakumo Manasageethangal' led by lyricist Ajay Vellarippana – 5:00 pm Pazhavangadi Sreechithra Home: Youth leadership training camp – 11:00 am

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Kottayam

DC Kizhakemuri Edathil Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Exhibition 'Beyond Mirrors and Walls' – 10:00 am.

Exhibition 'Beyond Mirrors and Walls' – 10:00 am. Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath – 9:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath – 9:00 am. Koprath Durga Bhagavathi Temple : Festival. Ushapooja, Sreebhoothabali – 7:30 am, Thiruvathira – 7:00 pm, 7:45 pm, Dance – 8:30 pm, Karaoke Music Night – 9:30 pm.

: Festival. Ushapooja, Sreebhoothabali – 7:30 am, Thiruvathira – 7:00 pm, 7:45 pm, Dance – 8:30 pm, Karaoke Music Night – 9:30 pm. Chingavanam St. John's Dayaara Church: VBS (Vacation Bible School) – 8:45 am.

Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Kadamangalam Remembrance by Yuvakalasahiti, Kathaprasangam (storytelling performance) – 6:00 pm.

Kadamangalam Remembrance by Yuvakalasahiti, Kathaprasangam (storytelling performance) – 6:00 pm. Nellimattom Vyaparabhavan Hall: Free Eye Check-up Camp – 10:00 am - 1:00 pm.

Free Eye Check-up Camp – 10:00 am - 1:00 pm. Mutholapuram Veterinary Hospital: Chick distribution – 9:30 am - 12:00 pm.

Chick distribution – 9:30 am - 12:00 pm. Kakkur Agricultural Marketing Society: Auction Market – 11:00 am.

Auction Market – 11:00 am. Marad Mankayil School Ground: Summer Football Training Camp organized by Seena's Football Academy – 6:00 pm.

Summer Football Training Camp organized by Seena's Football Academy – 6:00 pm. Mattancherry Kunst Gallery: Exhibition 'The Sea is Never Still' – 9:00 am.

Exhibition 'The Sea is Never Still' – 9:00 am. Mattancherry OED Gallery: Exhibition 'Whispering Clay' by Vimu Sangvi – 11:00 am.

Exhibition 'Whispering Clay' by Vimu Sangvi – 11:00 am. Fort Kochi Kara Art Gallery: Exhibition 'Archaeological Camera' – 10:00 am.

Exhibition 'Archaeological Camera' – 10:00 am. Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Exhibition 'They Came, Crossing Rivers and Seas' – 11:00 am.

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Kozhikode