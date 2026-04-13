Key events in Kerala today: Musical evening, painting exhibition, khadi fair on April 13
Free eye check-up camp will be held at Nellimattom Vyaparabhavan Hall in Kochi.
Free eye check-up camp will be held at Nellimattom Vyaparabhavan Hall in Kochi.
Free eye check-up camp will be held at Nellimattom Vyaparabhavan Hall in Kochi.
Storytelling performance in Kochi, an exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath at Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery in Kottayam, Vishu Handloom Fair at EMS Stadium Ground in Kozhikode, and others are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, April 13, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Bharath Bhavan Mannarangu: Song evening 'Marakkuvanakumo Manasageethangal' led by lyricist Ajay Vellarippana – 5:00 pm
- Pazhavangadi Sreechithra Home: Youth leadership training camp – 11:00 am
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Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Edathil Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Exhibition 'Beyond Mirrors and Walls' – 10:00 am.
- Chalukunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath – 9:00 am.
- Koprath Durga Bhagavathi Temple: Festival. Ushapooja, Sreebhoothabali – 7:30 am, Thiruvathira – 7:00 pm, 7:45 pm, Dance – 8:30 pm, Karaoke Music Night – 9:30 pm.
- Chingavanam St. John's Dayaara Church: VBS (Vacation Bible School) – 8:45 am.
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Kadamangalam Remembrance by Yuvakalasahiti, Kathaprasangam (storytelling performance) – 6:00 pm.
- Nellimattom Vyaparabhavan Hall: Free Eye Check-up Camp – 10:00 am - 1:00 pm.
- Mutholapuram Veterinary Hospital: Chick distribution – 9:30 am - 12:00 pm.
- Kakkur Agricultural Marketing Society: Auction Market – 11:00 am.
- Marad Mankayil School Ground: Summer Football Training Camp organized by Seena's Football Academy – 6:00 pm.
- Mattancherry Kunst Gallery: Exhibition 'The Sea is Never Still' – 9:00 am.
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: Exhibition 'Whispering Clay' by Vimu Sangvi – 11:00 am.
- Fort Kochi Kara Art Gallery: Exhibition 'Archaeological Camera' – 10:00 am.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Exhibition 'They Came, Crossing Rivers and Seas' – 11:00 am.
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Kozhikode
- EMS Stadium Ground: Vishu Handloom Fair 2026 – 10:00 am.
- Mittai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Fair – 10:00 am.
- Gujarati Street Design Ashram: Indy Comic Fest – 10:00 am.
- Vellimadukunu Govt. Old Age Home: India Post Calicut Division and Kattachall Amala Clinic jointly distribute Vishu Kainettam (Vishu gift) to residents of the old age home – 11:00 am.
- Kodancheri Ground: Tamarassery Diocese Ruby Jubilee Marathon Flag-off by Bishop Mar Remigios Inchananiyil – 7:00 am.
- Pottammal Panchayat Stadium: People's Collective All Kerala Football Fair – 8:30 pm.
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