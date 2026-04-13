The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for high temperatures across 12 districts in Kerala as heat levels continue to rise. A yellow has been issued in all districts except Idukki and Wayanad.

The weather agency warned that, until April 15, maximum temperatures could reach 40 degrees in Palakkad and 39 degrees in Kollam.

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The IMD also forecasted temperatures to hover around 37 degrees in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, while Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram may record highs of around 36 degrees. Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail across these districts, except in hilly regions, on April 13, 14 and 15.

KSDMA warns against fake campaigns

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned against the spread of fake messages regarding extreme temperatures in the state.

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The agency flagged a widely circulated WhatsApp message claiming that temperatures in Kerala could soar to between 45 degrees and 55 degrees from April 29 to May 12, allegedly issued by a “Civil Defence Department.” KSDMA clarified that no such department exists and that the IMD has not issued any forecast predicting temperatures as high as 54 degrees in the state.

It further cautioned that spreading such misinformation is punishable under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

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KSDMA issues heat advisory

With heat levels rising, the KSDMA has issued a public advisory highlighting risks such as heatstroke, sunburn and dehydration. People are advised to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm and to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water, even if not thirsty. Intake of dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, coffee, tea and soft drinks should be limited during the day. Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing and using protective gear like umbrellas, hats and footwear is recommended.

The authority has also warned of an increased risk of forest fires, urging residents in forest fringe areas and tourists to strictly follow safety guidelines. Special care is advised for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, pregnant women and those with existing health conditions.

Employers have been asked to take precautions for outdoor workers by adjusting working hours, ensuring rest breaks and providing adequate hydration. Media personnel, police and others on duty during peak hours have also been advised to minimise direct sun exposure.

The public has been urged to conserve water and store rainwater wherever possible. Those experiencing heat-related discomfort should seek medical attention promptly and follow official advisories.