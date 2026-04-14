Keezhvaipur: The long-pending renovation of the building that houses the Government Homeo Dispensary and Village Extension Office continues to test the patience of local residents, with the project still incomplete even after two years.

The works, which began in December 2023, saw initial progress with the installation of a tin sheet over the dilapidated roof and the reconstruction of damaged walls. However, the project has since come to a standstill, with no further work being initiated.

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As the funds initially allocated proved inadequate, an additional fund of ₹2 lakh was allotted in the 2024–2025 annual plan of the local body. Despite this, key works such as wiring and plumbing remain unfinished.

In the meantime, the premises of the incomplete building have fallen into neglect, with vegetation growing unchecked. Branches that had leaned onto electric lines were cut and removed by KSEB officials, but the debris continues to lie scattered across the compound.

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To make the building operational, ₹15 lakh has been earmarked in the 2025–2026 plan. The allocation is intended for ceiling work, laying interlocking pavers around the premises and completing the pending wiring and plumbing. It also includes provisions for constructing a dressing room for the players visiting the panchayat stadium. Locals are now hopeful that the completion of these works will finally bring the building into full use.