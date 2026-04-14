Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick issued suspension orders for Krishna Mohan, a probationary Sub-inspector attached with the Museum Police Station in the state capital, on charges of manhandling a senior officer at the Thiruvalla Municipal Stadium when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing an election rally on April 4.

According to officials, the Thiruvalla police had registered a case against Krishna Mohan and two others for allegedly manhandling the Station House Officer of Koduman police station, Sreelal Chandrashekharan, outside the venue of a rally addressed by the Prime Minister. Chandrasekharan was managing security and crowd control at the venue’s entrance when Krishna Mohan and two others, tried to enter the venue despite not being assigned duty there.

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When Chandrasekharan refused to let them in, Krishna Mohan is said to have entered into an argument with the SHO. A physical scuffle followed, during which the probationary SI allegedly tore off the badge from the senior officer's uniform. While the Thiruvalla police registered a case, an internal department inquiry too was ordered into the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick told Onmanorama that the Pathanamthitta SP had submitted a report on the incident, following which suspension orders were issued for the probationary SI.