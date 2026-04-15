Kannur: Congress MP K Sudhakaran on Wednesday praised senior leader K C Venugopal, highlighting his organisational strength and growing influence in Kerala politics, even as party leaders steer clear of discussing the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the results.

Sudhakaran’s remarks came in a Facebook post, accompanied by a photograph with Venugopal, and were widely seen as a strong endorsement of the AICC general secretary. Though he stopped short of explicitly projecting him as a chief ministerial candidate, the post has fuelled speculation within the party.

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In the post, Sudhakaran described Venugopal as an “undisputed organiser” and a strong leader who continues to shoulder key responsibilities at the national level while strengthening the hands of Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, he said Venugopal’s presence was crucial for Kerala politics, as demonstrated during the recent Assembly election campaign.

He credited Venugopal with energising party workers across the state, instilling confidence among candidates and emerging as a driving force behind the campaign. “That reflects the organisational strength of a leader,” he noted.

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Emphasising the need for visionary leadership in Kerala, Sudhakaran said Venugopal has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Congress stalwarts such as K Karunakaran, A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and Vayalar Ravi, who guided the state’s politics with clarity and direction.

“A leader’s greatness lies not in the positions held, but in their contribution and organisational legacy. Only those who rise through the ranks can truly understand the aspirations of party workers,” Sudhakaran said.

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He also highlighted Venugopal’s unwavering commitment to the party, his firm stance during crises and the humility and respect he shows towards workers. According to him, Venugopal’s ability to stand alongside party cadres as a co-traveller sets him apart and strengthens his grassroots connect.

Sudhakaran expressed hope that Venugopal would emerge as a leader capable of giving direction to both the Congress and the UDF in Kerala, while continuing to play a key role at the national level.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, both of whom contested the Assembly polls, are among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post. Venugopal’s name has also been suggested by some party leaders.

If chosen, Venugopal, currently the Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha, would have to resign his seat and get elected to the Kerala Assembly within six months.

Sudhakaran had earlier backed Chennithala as a chief ministerial candidate. The Kannur MP had also expressed interest in contesting the Assembly polls but was reportedly dissuaded by the party’s central leadership.

The election to 140 Assembly seats in Kerala was held on April 9, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4.