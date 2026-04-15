Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday said schools must not conduct special classes during the summer vacation and warned of strict action against institutions that violate the rules.

In a statement, the minister said that under the Kerala Education Rules, summer vacation for students extends from the last working day of March till May, and this must be strictly followed. Citing prevailing heatwave conditions, Sivankutty said revised working hours have already been introduced for labourers, and forcing children to attend school in such weather would violate their fundamental and human rights. He also warned that extreme heat could pose serious health risks to students in school environments.

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“Given the extreme heat conditions, restrictions have even been imposed on outdoor work during midday hours for labourers. In such weather, which even adults find difficult to endure, making children sit in classrooms could seriously affect their health. Summer vacation is meant for the physical and mental rejuvenation of children, and imposing academic pressure during this time can only be seen as a violation of their human rights,” the minister said.

Referring to earlier directions of the Child Rights Commission and court orders, the minister said no one has the right to disrupt children’s vacation. The directive applies to all schools in the state, including government, aided, CBSE and ICSE institutions, he added.

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Sivankutty said vacation classes could adversely affect the physical and mental well-being of children and directed education department officials to monitor compliance and take action against violations.