Thiruvananthapuram: As temperatures continue to rise across Kerala, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to take precautions against high ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels.

The agency advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours between 10 am and 3 pm. “Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays can lead to sunburn, skin and eye diseases, and other health issues,” it said.

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The Ultraviolet Index (UVI), which measures UV radiation on a scale of 1 to 11, has reached concerning levels in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours. The KSDMA has issued an orange alert in four locations- Konni in Pathanamthitta and Munnar in Idukki, where the UVI touched 9, and Changanassery in Kottayam and Chengannur in Alappuzha, where it stood at 8.

Several other locations recorded a UVI of 7, including Kottarakkara (Kollam), Thrithala (Palakkad), Ollur (Thrissur), Ponnani (Malappuram), and Kalamassery (Ernakulam), while Beypore (Kozhikode) and Mananthavady (Wayanad) recorded a UVI of 6. These places remain under a yellow alert.

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The KSDMA said that high-altitude and tropical regions are more vulnerable to elevated UV radiation. Even under clear skies, UV levels can remain intense in such areas. The authority also noted that water bodies and sandy surfaces can reflect UV rays, increasing exposure.

KSDMA has urged people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.

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Yellow alert in 12 districts

In view of the rising heat, a yellow alert has been issued in all districts except Wayanad and Idukki until April 19.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Palakkad are expected to touch 40 degrees, while Kollam may see highs of 39 degrees and Kottayam up to 38 degrees.

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA

The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks: