Key events in Kerala today: Vishu celebration, art exhibitions mark April 15
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including painting exhibitions and cultural performances.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including painting exhibitions and cultural performances.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including painting exhibitions and cultural performances.
Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Idathala Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Art Exhibition - Beyond Mirrors and Walls - 10:00 am.
- Chalukkunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Moppasong Walanth - 9:00 am.
- Mandiram Hospital: 125th Birth Anniversary of Mandiram Founder P.C. George and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Vishranthi Kendra Block. Dr. Yuhanon Mar Dioscorus - 9:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Elamakkara NSS Karayogam: Distribution of sandalwood saplings as Vishukkaineettam – 6:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Classical dance-drama ‘Sreekrishna Charitham’ – 6:00 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Koyiloth Madappura Muthappan Temple: Vishu Thiruvappana Festival 6:00 am.
- Thali Mahakshetram: Dravyakalasham Festival Celebration, Kaazhchashiveli 7:00 pm.
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