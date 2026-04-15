Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including painting exhibitions and cultural performances.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including painting exhibitions and cultural performances.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including painting exhibitions and cultural performances.

Kottayam

  • DC Kizhakemuri Idathala Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Art Exhibition - Beyond Mirrors and Walls - 10:00 am.
  • Chalukkunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Moppasong Walanth - 9:00 am.
  • Mandiram Hospital: 125th Birth Anniversary of Mandiram Founder P.C. George and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Vishranthi Kendra Block. Dr. Yuhanon Mar Dioscorus - 9:00 am.

Ernakulam

  • Elamakkara NSS Karayogam: Distribution of sandalwood saplings as Vishukkaineettam – 6:00 am.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Classical dance-drama ‘Sreekrishna Charitham’ – 6:00 pm.
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Kozhikode

  • Koyiloth Madappura Muthappan Temple: Vishu Thiruvappana Festival 6:00 am.
  • Thali Mahakshetram: Dravyakalasham Festival Celebration, Kaazhchashiveli 7:00 pm.

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