Kozhikode: A wild elephant died after an iron pipe pierced its chest while it was damaging a car shed at Muthukad in Chakkittapara, Kozhikode, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours when a herd of elephants strayed into a residential property belonging to Kanaran at Payyanikkotta Kizhakkayilla Parambu, near the catchment of the Peruvannamuzhi Reservoir.

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Forest personnel reached the spot around 2 am and began efforts to drive the herd back into the forest. During the operation, one elephant charged at the officials, forcing them to take shelter inside a nearby house. The animal then attempted to damage a car shed within the compound, during which an iron rod supporting the structure broke and pierced its chest.

Severely injured, the elephant moved out of the premises before collapsing, officials said.

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The Forest Department has launched an investigation into the incident. A necropsy will be conducted before the carcass is disposed of. Officials added that elephant intrusions are frequent in the area.