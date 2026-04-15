Kozhikode: A 16-year-old boy died in a firecracker accident during Vishu celebrations in Koyilandy on Wednesday.

The victim, Advaith EK, was bursting crackers with his friends at Korayangad ground near his residence when the accident occurred. While his brother sustained minor injuries, no one else was hurt in the incident.

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The explosive, which was placed beneath a container, caused it to shatter, and a fragment pierced his chest. The impact ruptured a blood vessel, leading to severe blood loss, hospital authorities told Onmanorama. He was rushed to the Koyilandy Taluk Headquarters Hospital but could not be saved.

Advaith, son of Aneesh, an autorickshaw driver, hailed from Edakodan House. He had recently completed his SSLC examinations on March 30 and was a student at GVHSS Boys School in Koyilandy.