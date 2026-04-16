The survivor in the Kayamkulam sexual assault case on Thursday appeared for a medical examination, the second in two weeks, as the investigation into the incident intensifies. However, she reiterated her earlier concern that conducting the examination nearly two weeks after the alleged assault may serve little purpose.

Speaking to Onmanorama just before reaching the DYSP’s office, the survivor questioned the relevance of the delayed procedure. “I don’t know if there is any point in taking a medical examination now. I am doing this for their satisfaction. This is a human body; normally, in this time period, wounds would heal,” she said.

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The incident occurred on April 3, when the woman was returning from a pilgrimage to Malayattoor Church along with her friend, the friend’s husband, and their two children. Their vehicle rammed into a divider at the KPAC junction in Kayamkulam. Following the accident, the accused, who lives nearby, offered to take the injured woman to a hospital in his goods auto. He allegedly groped her while helping her into the vehicle.

In an earlier interaction with Onmanorama, the survivor had expressed concern that the delay in conducting the medical examination may have been a deliberate attempt to derail the case and destroy evidence.

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Responding to these concerns, the Alappuzha Police had dismissed the possibility of evidence being compromised. Officials stated that a basic examination had already been conducted on the day the woman was admitted to the hospital.

“On the day the woman was admitted, the doctor conducted a basic examination. We have the details from that. So there is no fear of evidence being lost,” an official said, adding that the alleged offence did not involve rape.

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The accused, identified as Sinil Savaad from Chirakkadavam in Alappuzha, has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty) and 75(1)(i) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.