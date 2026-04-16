Kalpetta: Once election campaigns end and votes are cast, there seems to be little attention from the government to the issues faced by the survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide, who have been living in rented quarters since the catastrophe in July 2024.

Though the LDF government had promised that those who received house keys in the first phase would be able to shift to the township project in Kalpetta soon, work on the houses as well as common facilities, such as drainage systems, a mega water tank and a sewage treatment plant, remains incomplete.

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Later, there was another promise that the families would be able to shift before Vishu, which was on April 15. Now, there is none to answer as the votes are already cast. What is more distressing for the survivors is the absence of authorities to address their grievances, leaving them with no one to turn to in times of crisis.

Uncertainty over township project

With work is still in progress at the first-phase site, none of the 178 survivors who received keys from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function held on March 1 at the project site have been able to move into their new homes. Although the organisers of the large-scale key distribution programme initially promised that residents could move in within days, the ULCCS (Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society) later clarified that relocation would only be possible after the completion of all works in the phase. It was pointed out that it would take a few more weeks to complete the sewage treatment plant, lay the common water supply network, and finish drainage works.

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An official from ULCCS, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Onmanorama that they had informed state representatives about the likely delay in making the township ready for occupation. With more than a thousand workers operating round the clock, dust dominates the area, he said, adding that the houses painted for the inauguration would need retouching as they were now covered in a layer of dust and dirt.

Usman Eriodan, who received the key to his house from the Chief Minister, said he was eager to move into his new home. “I often visit the township site and understand that it will take time, as many major works are still underway,” he said, adding that the key distribution event appeared to be a move for political mileage.

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“I hope we will be able to move into our new homes before the onset of the monsoon in June, regardless of which political front forms the government,” he said.

The progress of the work has also been affected by migrant labourers from Assam and West Bengal returning home to participate in election campaigns after the Election Commission announced state legislative elections.

Will a regime change affect the project?

With the state elections now over here, both a section of the landslide survivors and key figures in ULCCS are concerned about the possibility of a regime change. A major focus of the UDF campaign has been the alleged unchecked flow of funds from the state exchequer to ULCCS for post-landslide reconstruction and rehabilitation.

However, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique dismissed such concerns, assuring that if the UDF formed the government, it would not slow down the township project but would instead ensure its time-bound completion.

The UDF would address broader needs of the survivors, including land rights on farmlands, livelihood opportunities for relocated families, loan waivers, and support for higher education, he said, also alleging that the LDF government had neglected the higher education needs of affected students. “With the support of like-minded individuals, I personally raised funds to support the education of 147 children,” he said.

Siddique also stated that the UDF would review the entire rehabilitation package of the LDF government, incorporate essential support systems, and ensure transparency and accountability in fund allocation by enforcing proper tender procedures.