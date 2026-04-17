Kochi: In a major development in the probe into the sexual assault case against Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned actor Bobby Kurian on Thursday.

According to police sources, Kurian was summoned by the SIT to record his statement regarding his association with Ranjith when the director was reportedly in hiding before his arrest. The officers are closely reconstructing Ranjith’s movements leading up to his arrest on March 31 from Thodupuzha in Idukki district. The cops intercepted the car in which Kurian, Ranjith and assistant director Shalini were travelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

During questioning, Kurian reportedly told police that he, Ranjith, and Shalini were travelling to Munnar to visit a relative. However, the cops have expressed doubts over this explanation, suspecting that the trip may have been a deliberate attempt to keep the filmmaker away from police after realising that a fresh sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.

“We have recorded his statement and are verifying it based on call records and other details. We may have to summon him again,” said a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant director Shalini has also come under scrutiny. The survivor’s statement alleges that she was present outside the caravan at the time of the alleged assault in Fort Kochi. Investigators are examining whether Shalini or Kurian were aware of the incident or played any role in attempts to settle the matter outside legal channels.

The case against Ranjith stems from a complaint filed in late March 2026 by a young actress with the Kochi City Police Commissioner. She alleged that the director attempted to sexually assault her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi on January 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the complaint, Ranjith was arrested on March 31, from Idukki and booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman.

He was initially remanded to 14-day judicial custody and later questioned during a three-day police custody period. On April 10, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted him bail citing health grounds, subject to strict conditions.

As part of his bail conditions, Ranjith has been directed to surrender his passport, remain within Ernakulam district and stay away from the crime scene in Fort Kochi. He has to appear before the investigating officer every Monday for three months.

The SIT is continuing to record statements from witnesses and industry figures as it prepares the charge sheet. The questioning of Bobby Kurian is expected to shed light on whether others aided the director during his alleged attempt to evade arrest.