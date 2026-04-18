Key events in Kerala today: Malayala Manorama housing exhibition, musical feast mark April 18
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including book releases, literary discussions, and cultural programs.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including book releases, literary discussions, and cultural programs.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including book releases, literary discussions, and cultural programs.
Book release of 'Ormmayude Naalvazhikal' written by P Mahadevan in Thiruvananthapuram, Prof K N Panicker commemoration organized by Kerala History Conference in Kottayam, felicitation to K S Prasad on completing half a century in arts in Kochi, inauguration of the play 'Raktarakshas' behind Tagore Hall in Kozhikode, among others, are events in Kerala on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mascot Hotel Symphony Hall: 10,000 Years of Indian History - Fact and Fiction: An Overview, Book Release by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 3:45 pm.
- Statue Joint Council Complex: Felicitation for Shanta Thulasi Dharan and Literary Discussion, led by Progressive Writers Association at 10:00 am.
- Thycaud P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: Weekly Gathering - Weekly Thoughts at 4:30 pm.
- Press Club: All India OBC Mahajana Sangham - Community Leaders' Meet with Bishop Mathews Mor Silvanos, Swami Sachidananda, Dr. N. Radhakrishnan Nair at 2:00 pm.
- Press Club: Book Release of 'Ormmayude Naalvazhikal' written by P Mahadevan at 4:30 pm.
- Manaveeyam Veethi: Volunteers for India Street Carnival - Santhosha Theruvu (Happy Street) at 4:00 pm.
- Palkulangara Corporation Community Hall: CISF Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association - District Annual Meet at 10:00 am.
Kollam
- Velammanoor Gandhi Bhavan Snehasramam (Orphanage): Musical Feast at 5:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Adhyapaka Urban Co-operative Bank Auditorium: Souhruda Vedi's Annual General Body Meeting, Madhav Gadgil Commemoration and Symposium - 4:00 pm.
- Nattakam Aksharam Museum Hall: Prof K N Panicker Commemoration organized by Kerala History Conference - 11:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Vedanta Class by Acharya K.R. Nambiar - 10:00 am
- Ernakulam Lotus Club: Bridge Tournament - 10:00 am
- Ernakulam Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Brahmavidya Study - 4:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Felicitation to K S Prasad on completing half a century in arts, by Maharaja's College Alumni and Cochin Kalabhavan. Mimicry artists' performance - 5:30 pm
- Palarivattom POC: Memorial for writer Ponjikkara Rafi, Seminar 'Malayalathinte Swargadoothan' (Angel of Malayalam) by Justice Alexander Thomas - 5:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram organized by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, led by M.R. Rajesh. Vidwat Sadassu inauguration by Muni Satyajith at 10:00 am.
- Mavoor Road Alhind Tower: Workshop 'Unarvu' for teachers organized by X&Y Learning Centre at 10:00 am.
- S K Pottekkatt Hall: Children's friendly gathering (Snehasangamam) organized by Solus at 10:00 am.
- District Panchayat Hall: 35th Anniversary Celebration of Kerala's Total Literacy Declaration. Inauguration by Naveena Vijayan at 10:30 am.
- Alakapuri Karthika Hall: All India Women's Conference by Suvarna at 10:30 am.
- Sarovaram Trade Centre: Malayala Manorama Housing Exhibition at 11:00 am. Seminar 'Vastu and Your Home' by Kanippayyur Krishnan Nambudiripad at 5:00 pm.
- Alakapuri: District General Body Meeting and Convention of Kerala Recognized School Management Association at 11:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Arun Odumprath at 11:00 am.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Release of the book 'History of Kerala's Renaissance' written by Prof K Sreedharan, by Sunil P Ilayidom at 3:00 pm.
- Muthulakulam TBS Building: Release of V R Govindannunni's book 'Orma' by P V Chandran at 4:00 pm.
- Vengery Corporation Mini Stadium: 60th Anniversary Celebration of Puduyuga Kalavedi at 5:30 pm, Dance performances at 7:00 pm.
- Behind Tagore Hall: Inauguration of the play 'Raktarakshas' at 6:00 pm.
- West of Kakodi Mankada Chelanur Block Office: Thira festival at Kacheri Road Thottathil Mannalath Kulavan Kavu at 6:00 pm.