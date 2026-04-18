Kozhikode: National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has announced a major expansion and restructuring of its academic programmes, introducing a new dual degree course and revamping several postgraduate offerings to align with emerging industry demands.

Starting from the 2026 academic year, the institute will launch a five-year dual degree (B.Tech–M.Tech) programme in Mathematics and Computing. Admissions will be through JEE Main, following the same process as other undergraduate engineering courses.

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The programme will focus on mathematical modelling and computational techniques, with emphasis on areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Students will have the option to exit after four years with a B.Tech degree.

The course is designed to prepare students for roles such as data scientist, machine learning engineer, quantitative analyst, software developer, cryptographer and research scientist, with opportunities across sectors including finance, IT, data analytics, and research and development.

At the same time, the Department of Mechanical Engineering has revamped its postgraduate curriculum to reflect the growing integration of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and cyber-physical systems.

As part of the changes:

Manufacturing Technology has been renamed Digital Product Engineering and Manufacturing

Energy Engineering and Management has been renamed Sustainable Energy Engineering

Material Science & Technology has been renamed Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

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The institute said the restructuring signals a shift towards digitalisation, sustainability and advanced materials research.

NIT Calicut has also introduced two new interdisciplinary M.Tech programmes — Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Operations Research and Data Analytics.

The Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme will cover areas such as supply chain analytics, digital logistics platforms, blockchain-based traceability and AI-driven demand forecasting, along with sustainability and global risk management.

The Operations Research and Data Analytics programme will focus on mathematical modelling, optimisation, machine learning and business analytics, with training in predictive analytics, simulation and algorithmic decision-making.

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In addition, a new M.Tech programme in High Voltage and Renewable Energy Engineering has been introduced, in line with changes in India’s power sector.

The programme will combine renewable energy generation with advanced high-voltage engineering, covering transmission, monitoring and protection of power systems. It will also include training in insulation systems, semiconductor packaging and power electronics.

A key feature is the integration of AI and digital twin technologies for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, aimed at supporting smart grids and modern power systems.

The institute said the programme aligns with national initiatives such as large-scale renewable energy projects, offshore wind developments and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, and will train professionals for next-generation energy systems including HVDC transmission and renewable integration.

With these initiatives, NIT Calicut said it aims to strengthen academic innovation and industry relevance by combining core engineering with emerging and interdisciplinary fields.

Prospective students can apply for the 2026 admissions cycle through JEE Main. Further details are available on the institute’s official website.