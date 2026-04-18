Wayanad: A row has erupted over alleged cracks in houses built for survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide, with Revenue Minister K Rajan dismissing them as minor surface marks, after a survivor insisted they were structural issues.

After inspecting the houses on Saturday, Rajan said the reported cracks were not structural but only superficial. However, Noufal K T, a resident and landslide survivor who first raised the issue, said the cracks were present on the main concrete layer as well as the walls.

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The controversy centres on the 178 houses constructed for survivors at Elstone Estate land near Kalpetta. “I am a construction labourer, and I know better than the minister what constitutes a dangerous crack and what does not. I only wanted to bring the issue to light because if it is not rectified now, no one will heed our concerns later,” Noufal said. He also pointed to the condition of houses provided to survivors of the Puthumala landslide, many of whom continue to live in leaking and dilapidated homes.

Noufal said he was dissatisfied with the minister’s response during the inspection. “He did not listen to my concerns,” he said. He also flagged a faulty door in his house, which officials of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) had promised to replace.

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He further alleged that there were several construction issues in the houses, but many survivors were reluctant to speak out due to trauma after losing family members in the landslide. He expressed hope that the issue would prompt others to inspect their houses and encourage ULCCS to exercise greater care in completing the remaining units.

Meanwhile, Rajan said the houses would undergo three additional tests to ensure safety before being handed over. He noted that although keys have been distributed, the houses are not yet occupied, and all benefits to families will continue until they move in.

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Addressing the media, the minister said daily financial assistance of ₹9,000 per person (₹18,000 per family of two) would soon be credited to survivors’ accounts. He said the LDF government had announced the assistance on January 18 for all eligible survivors and that it would continue until June.

The delay in disbursement, he added, was due to technical issues related to the financial year-end process. Rajan also said food coupons for the survivors would be issued soon.