Wayanad: A tribal man died early Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, allegedly after consuming ‘arishtam’ suspected to be laced with intoxicants, triggering protests in Wayanad.

The deceased has been identified as Prasad, a native of the Kallumottankunnu tribal settlement at Cheriyamkolli. Following the public outcry, police temporarily shut down an Ayurvedic shop at Cheriyamkolli near Padinjarethara to prevent law-and-order issues.

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‘Arishtam’ is a fermented herbal tonic widely sold in Ayurvedic shops across the state. However, some outlets are suspected of illegally mixing intoxicants into the tonic, which may produce a drug-like effect, police said.

Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police Sherafudheen said so far there is no evidence linking Prasad’s death to the arishtam sold at the shop. He added that the shop was closed temporarily following protests by a section of the public.

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Prasad had been undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis for over a month. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi, on April 7 after vomiting blood and was later shifted to Kozhikode for advanced treatment. According to hospital authorities, the death may have been caused by excessive alcohol consumption, with the intake of the herbal tonic possibly aggravating his condition.

Residents have demanded strict action against illegal outlets and dubious sellers of such tonics. Often located in remote areas near tribal hamlets, such outlets are alleged to exploit vulnerable communities with fragile health conditions. Police have not registered a case against the shop owner so far but have directed him to shut the shop temporarily to prevent escalation of tensions, sources said.