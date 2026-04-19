Actor Maniyanpilla Raju has received relief in a hit-and-run case after police confirmed that blood test results showed he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The case relates to an accident on February 5 in Thiruvananthapuram, where a car driven by the actor allegedly struck a two-wheeler and left the scene without assisting the injured riders. Two youngsters were reported injured in the incident.

Police said a blood sample was collected from Raju on February 6 and sent for forensic analysis. The results, received last week, ruled out drunken driving.

Raju was arrested shortly after the incident and later released on bail. With the forensic findings now in place, police said a chargesheet will be filed in the case soon.

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Following the accident, the actor told reporters that he had panicked after the collision and returned home.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, including charges of negligent driving, endangering human life, and failing to assist accident victims.