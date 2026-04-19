Chennai: Dr Jacob Abraham, former Head of Neurological Sciences and Medical Superintendent at Christian Medical College in Vellore, passed away on Sunday. He was 94.

He was a native of Melukara in Kozhencherry. His funeral will be held on Monday at 10 am, following services at the Chetpet Mar Thoma Church in Chennai, with burial at the Kilpauk Cemetery. The public can pay their respects from 7 am at his residence on Harrington Road, 15th Avenue, House No. 10, Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Abraham made notable contributions to medical science, particularly in neurosurgery, through his research. He served as a visiting professor at several universities in India and abroad and was a former president of the Neurological Society of India. He also authored several books in the field.

He received the Basanti Devi ICMR Award in recognition of his research excellence. He is survived by his wife, Susan Abraham (Ammu), a native of Vadakkenada, Kottayam.