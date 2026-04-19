Barely hours into the world and already abandoned, a newborn elephant calf has found unexpected guardians in the forests of Attappady, where a delicate rescue effort is now underway. In just a few days, it has also become the darling of forest officials and tribal communities caring for it.

Born on the eve of Vishu in the forests of Abbanur, the calf has been named Vishnu by forest officials. Now four days old, it survives on a diet of tender coconut water and lactogen. When hungry, it lets out a soft cry, and once the stomach is full, it slips into sleep.

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It was forest guards who found the calf on Tuesday morning, trapped between rocks in a forest stream near Mele Abbanur, unable to move and crying in distress. At the time, it was only a few hours old. Though attempts were made to guide it along the path taken by its mother, the calf was too weak to even walk.

The young elephant was then moved to a safe shelter within the forest. Following the advice of the forest veterinary officer, it is now being fed tender coconut water, lactogen and essential medicines.

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Under the leadership of Attappady Range Forest Officer N Safeer, forest guards, along with members of the local tribal community, are caring for the calf.

For now, Vishnu remains in a temporary enclosure in the forest, with hope that its mother may return. If she does not come back within a week, officials say the calf will be shifted to an elephant care centre.

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Past experience, however, casts a shadow over the rescue mission. In similar situations earlier, none of the four elephant calves saved in this manner had survived, officials said.